Town halls are using provincial government funds to try to get to grips with their feral cat colonies.

In Jávea, almost €11,000 is being made available for their ‘trap, neuter and release’ campaign.

A grant of €12,094 has been handed to Torrevieja town hall to sterilise their colonies of street cats.

