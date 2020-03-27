Bid to shore up the economy

0
141

On Wednesday night the national Parliament approved the unprecedented mobilisation of €200 billion (20% of the country’s GDP) to compensate for the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.