Benidorm knocked out – by virus

Benidorm handball team has been officially knocked-out of the European League cup because of several players who tested positive for Covid-19, but were later confirmed negative

Benidorm handball club has been automatically knocked out of the European EHF handball league competition, as they were not allowed to travel to Austria for their forthcoming match because the team has had to be confined due to Covid-19 protocols.

