Benidorm gets tough over Easter weekend

Benidorm town hall is standing for no nonsense from holidaymakers trying to access the resort over this Easter weekend.

In view of the increase in traffic reported this week, allegedly by tourists arriving by car, all access roads to the town will be blocked apart from five where police checkpoints will be set-up to ensure vehicles are local or ‘essential’.

The only access points to Benidorm will be on Avenidas Villajoyosa, Juan Pablo II, Beniardá, Comunidad Europea y Comunidad Valenciana (off the N-332 and the AP-7 motorway).

