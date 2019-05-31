LOCAL and National Police will be out in force from 18.00 until 02.00 around Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix area on Saturday night during the Europa League final between Liverpool and Spurs.
Bars have been requested to remove any furniture from public roads and terraces to prevent any incidents taking place from 6pm onwards.
Benidorm gets extra police presence for Saturday’s Europa League final
