Plans for a solar farm next to Torremendo village are being opposed by Orihuela town hall and the NGO Ecologistas en Acción, which have both presented objections to the ministry for industry’s Alicante office.

The council said it would strangle the village centre and the NGO reported that it would invade 59 hectares of forestry land.

