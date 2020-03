The Valencia government has ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, theatres, cinemas, museums and libraries from midnight tonight to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Valencia region (which includes Alicante province).

Gyms, public swimming pools and sports centres will also be shut.

Regional president Ximo Puig said these are ‘necessary measures’ to combat the virus.

This emergency measure will be in place for 15 days initially and then re-evaluated.