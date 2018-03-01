Banks left of the hook

BANKS in Spain sighed in relief on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled in their favour regarding mortgage contract clauses that obliged customers to pay the mortgage tax stamp duty (Impuesto de Actos Jurídicos Documentados).

Had the national court ruled in favour of customers, as many provincial courts had, banks would be facing a stream of demands that would have amounted to millions of euros in payouts.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper