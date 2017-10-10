ATC strike in France hits flights

Thousands of airline passengers have had flights cancelled today due to the latest French air traffic control (ATC) strike which will continue until the early hours of Wednesday.

Budget flyer Ryanair said it has been forced to cancel more than 220 flights ‘caused by these unjustified ATC disruptions which are entirely outside of our control’.

A total of 12 of the cancelled flights listed on the airline’s website should have departed from Alicante-Elche, with five of these bound for the UK.

Four out of five flights cancelled from Murcia-San Javier were also bound for the UK or Ireland.

Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News