The Valencia government has asked for 150 army track and trace experts to boost the region’s efforts to crack down on the spread of Covid-19.

The military personnel will join the more than 1,000 healthcare officials who are already working on the operation to trace contacts of newly-diagnosed coronavirus patients in Valencia region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com