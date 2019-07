The first large-scale forest fire of the summer in Alicante province is burning out of control in the municipality of Beneixama (Benejama), near Villena.

A total of 80 people have been evacuated from their homes in rural areas.

Around 900 hectares of land have been burned and the army’s emergency unit has been called in to help extinguish the flames.

The fire started at around 14.10 yesterday (Monday).

