After ancient Roman amphorae were seized by Guardia Civil from a frozen fish store in Santa Pola, archaeologists are asking the force to help them locate a sunken fishing vessel from the first century, which they believe must be in the area.

The 13 amphorae had been recovered from the sea bed by the shop owner’s son and were being used as decorative plant pots.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com