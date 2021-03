Alicante fire fighters reported that they rescued a dog which fell into a snow well on Saturday in the Sierra de Carrasqueta, which lies between Ibi, Alcoy and Jijona.

The animal had taken a plunge in the slippery and snowy conditions.

