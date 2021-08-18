Alicante awaits ‘La Vuelta’

Costa Blanca cycling fans are looking forward to the arrival of the world’s top riders on Friday in the Vuelta a España.

Two stages of the race are taking place in Alicante, entering the province from Gandia on Friday to take an inland route via Alcoy and five mountain passes to finish at the Balcón de Alicante, close to Tibi – and then on Saturday starting in Santa Pola to head along the coast via Torrevieja to reach La Manga del Mar Menor.

