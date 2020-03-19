Airports remain open

0
142
Police directing passengers at Alicante-Elche airport on Tuesday Photo by Ángel García

Many airlines will only operate emergency flights to Spain.

The government has halted entry to Spain for non-residents via land borders – but airports and ports remain open.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.