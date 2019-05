A TOTAL of 14,610 Zopiclone pills have been seized at Alicante-Elche airport.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil explained that the tablets are often used ‘in order to carry out sex crimes’ because they ‘neutralise the will’ of the person who takes them.

A 47-year-old Briton and a 62-year-old Irishman have been arrested.

