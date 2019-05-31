Airport ‘sex attack pill’ haul

A TOTAL of 14,610 Zopiclone pills have been seized at Alicante-Elche airport.
A spokesman for the Guardia Civil explained that the tablets are often used ‘in order to carry out sex crimes’ because they ‘neutralise the will’ of the person who takes them.
He noted that officers have arrested two suspects – a 47-year-old Briton and a 62-year-old Irishman.
The Guardia Civil gave details of the operation on Wednesday.

