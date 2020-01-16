Airport on fire

THOUSANDS of passengers have been unable to fly as scheduled from Alicante-Elche airport due to a huge fire that forced its evacuation shortly after 14.00 on Wednesday.

Airport firefighters, assisted by backup from Alicante and Elche were called in to attend a fire on the main terminal’s roof affecting a 1,200 sqm area.

Due to the nature of the materials – rock wool, asphalt and other combustible components, firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night, with no electrical power at the airport at that point and were still dousing down a ‘controlled fire’ the next morning.

By Irena Bodnarec