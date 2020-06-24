Air quality remains good

Levels of atmospheric pollution in the Valencia region remain low – despite a ‘slight rise’ recorded as the area emerged from lockdown.

Results complied from April 13 to June 14 this year were compared with the same period in 2019.

Researchers found that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels had gone down by an average of 50%, mainly due to the reduced road traffic.

NO2 is a pollutant produced as a result of road traffic and other fossil fuel combustion processes.

Exposure over short periods can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma – and long-term exposure may contribute to the development of asthma and ‘potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections’.

