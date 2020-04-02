Aid for councils to help residents

A total of 10,000 public sector workers will help ensure that food and medicines are available for vulnerable people in the Valencia region.
Regional councillor for justice and the interior Gabriela Bravo noted that her department has drawn up a special plan for town halls to give them ‘logistical, technical and human support’.

