Agency to police town planning abuses

0
52

The statutes of the land protection agency – which is being set up by the regional government and will be based in Elche – have been approved.

Regional vice-president Mónica Oltra said it will be an essential tool to effectively ensure that land is used rationally and legally, and put an end to the days of uncontrolled construction in places where building is not allowed, which happened for many years in Valencia region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.