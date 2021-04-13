Agency to police town planning abuses

The statutes of the land protection agency – which is being set up by the regional government and will be based in Elche – have been approved.

Regional vice-president Mónica Oltra said it will be an essential tool to effectively ensure that land is used rationally and legally, and put an end to the days of uncontrolled construction in places where building is not allowed, which happened for many years in Valencia region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com