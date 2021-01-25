Additional measures for Valencia region

New measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 have been announced by the regional government.

They came into force today – and will run until February 15 (which includes the closure of bars and restaurants).

The measures include the restriction that different households cannot meet inside homes; and meetings in public places outside and inside can only number two people unless they are from the same household.

