Access to San Fulgencio’s urbanisations via the CV-860 Elche road was cut off on Tuesday for construction of a new roundabout, which is likely to take ‘a few months’.

The road which leads to El Oasis and then La Marina where the majority of the municipality’s inhabitants live, is the main inland entrance from the village.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com