A storm of memories

0
71
(L-R) María Gómez, Antonia Moreno and Carlos Mazón reveal the monument

A year on from the devastating DANA storm of September 12-13, 2019, the Vega Baja area has been marking the anniversary and preparing itself against future disasters of this kind.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.