£75 million plan to rescue British tourists

The UK government has announced a new partnership with airlines to fly back more British tourists stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has pledged up to £75 million to pay airlines for the additional charter flights to ensure tickets are affordable.

Once special flights have been arranged, these will be promoted through the government’s travel advice and by the British embassy or high commission in the country where the Britons are stranded, according to a press release from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available in supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at https://www.costa-news.com/