67% of new patients are ‘asymptomatic’

The Valencia region heath authority registered 629 new cases of Covid-19 in their latest update yesterday (Monday), stating that 67% of the patients are asymptomatic – meaning they have or show no symptoms of the infection.

The figures cover the period from their last report, which was on Friday.

More than two thirds of the new cases are in Valencia province (463), with 133 in Alicante province, 20 in Castellón and 13 which have not yet been assigned.

During this period 353 more people have recovered from Covid-19 and have been given the all clear.

One patient has died since the last report, taking the overall death toll in the Valencia region since the pandemic started to 1,482.

The health authority has carried out 646,981 tests for coronavirus this year.

Of the 18 new flare-ups reported since Friday, 17 are in Valencia province and one in Castellón – and they number between three and nine patients.

Only two are classed as not being of ‘social’ origin.

