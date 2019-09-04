£3 million to help Britons in EU prepare for Brexit

UK nationals ‘who may struggle to complete their residency applications’ will be helped by measures announced by the British government, according to a press release sent out by the British Embassy in Madrid this week.

Up to £3 million is being provided for ‘organisations who will inform UK nationals about the need to register as resident and support them as they complete their applications’, notes the press release.

However, these ‘organisations’ will have less than six weeks to apply for and receive the funding from London and put the money to work before October 31.

