Home Costa Blanca News
Costa Blanca News
COSTA BLANCA NEWS
Shedding light on a cruel past
Work to locate mass graves at the site of the Franco regime’s Albatera concentration camp entered its final phase this week. Archaeologists have been employing...
Rojales resolves residents’ incidents
Rojales town hall has resolved 74% of the incidents reported to its Línea Verde (green line) service. Councillor Pedro Llopis said the free mobile device...
Payments for pensioners
Torrevieja town hall has resurrected the one-off yearly payment made to pensioners who live in the municipality. Mayor Eduardo Dolón noted that residents can receive...
Helicopter rescue in the Orihuela mountains
A fire service helicopter was used to rescue two climbers after they suffered an accident on a vertical cliff wall in the Sierra de...
Syrian family enjoy Costa sanctuary
A young family is being helped to settle into a new life in Calpe after fleeing the ongoing conflict in Syria. The couple and their...
Early flu cover success
The Valencia region has already vaccinated 798,832 people against flu in a campaign which started a month early this year due to the Covid-19...
Vaccine hope for new year
Spain is preparing to vaccinate 10 million people against Covid-19 from January. Minister for health Salvador Illa made the announcement following the report from the...
Tax cut for face masks
Value added tax (IVA) on face masks will be reduced from 21% to 4%, minister for the treasury María Jesús Montero announced on Wednesday. The...
Covid test system for arrivals to Spain
Visitors from so-called ‘risk countries’ will require a negative PCR Covid-19 test to enter Spain from November 23. The test will have to be carried...
Speed limit reductions for towns and cities
The government has approved legal reforms in order to reduce traffic accidents. They will set the speed limit at 30km/h on urban roads with one...
Vega Baja train link proposed
The mayors of Torrevieja and Orihuela have asked the regional government to stump up an estimated €277 million to fund a railway linking Orihuela...
Saving Los Alcázares from flooding
A project to prevent flooding in Los Alcázares, by increasing the capacity of the D7 agricultural drainage channel, is being put out to tender...
Hell-hole ‘zoo’ raided
More than 500 animals have been rescued from a makeshift zoo in Murcia region – and the owner is facing numerous criminal charges and...
New telephone line for appointments
A new service has been launched in the Valencia region to help residents get appointments at health centres. A total 200 qualified employees – who...
Slain while walking the dog
The National Police and Elche local police are investigating after a woman was found strangled to death in an irrigation canal in the rural...
Valencia invests in healthcare
The budget for healthcare in the Valencia region will be increased by 10.4% next year – taking the total investment to €7.5 billion. Councillor for...
Migrants drown in rough crossing
A group of nine migrants who were spotted off the coast of Alicante province in the early hours of Saturday morning told Red Cross...
How would you feel if your investment dropped by more than...
Not a nice question to ask, but the reality is that whilst investments can provide you with good levels of growth, there is also...
New measures for the Valencia region
Stricter measures to crack down on the spread of Covid-19 in the Valencia region have just been announced by regional president Ximo Puig. Restaurants and...
New measures for the Valencia region
Stricter measures to crack down on the spread of Covid-19 will be announced by the Valencia government tomorrow (Friday). Regional president Ximo Puig gave an...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
ADVERTISEMENT COSTA BLANCA
COSTA BLANCA NEWS
Thieves preyed on expat pensioners
Two suspects – accused of being of cunning thieves who targeted foreign pensioners – have been arrested following a police operation which caught them...