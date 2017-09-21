Sorbas cliff-top houses ‘at risk’

By Emma Randle

Water leaks in Sorbas have provoked fears that parts of the town built on the edge of a precipice may collapse if flooding continues.

The town’s opposition Socialist PSOE party has launched a bitter attack on the right wing Partido Popular council this week, accusing it of “doing nothing” to prevent a “risk of collapse” after areas in El Afa and Alfarerías were flooded last week.

A burst water pipe led to a rupture in the road surface in the Alfarerías district while the PSOE claims leaks have also contributed to a rock fall in the part of the cliff that supports houses above the river bed that encircles the town.