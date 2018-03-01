Police hunt for missing boy

NEWS Staff Reporter

Police are on the hunt for an eight-year-old boy who went missing in Níjar on Tuesday (February 27).

According to reports, Gabriel disappeared in an area between Las Hortichuelas and Las Negras districts.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing black Adidas trousers with white stripes and a red jacket with a hood.

Police have appealed to the public for help. Anyone with information should contact the authorities on the 091 and 062 (Guardia Civil) numbers, or by calling 609858998 or 647691446.