Helping heart attack victims

Mother’s death inspires man’s campaign to buy defibrillator for Mojacar beach

Annabelle and Jim Dale-Grey

By Emma Randle

A British man is raising money to buy a life-saving defibrillator for Mojacar after his mother died of a heart attack at her beachside home last month.

Mark Grey’s mother, Annabelle, wife of local playwright and actor Jim Dale-Grey, collapsed on April 30. It took the emergency services around 30 minutes to arrive, by which time despite CPR attempts, she had died.

Mr Grey, who lives in the UK, said he did not know whether earlier intervention would have saved his mother, who was 79, but that the use of defibrillators can save many cardiac-arrest victims.

The device gives a high energy shock to the heart and is an “essential life saving step in the chain of survival”, according to the British Heart Foundation.

