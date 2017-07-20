Brits to be paid thousands in damages

Zurgena council to pay out in huge compensation claim in second case involving planning crimes in as many weeks

Zurgena town hall

By Richard Torné

A disgraced former town hall architect and Zurgena council have been ordered to pay more than €645,000 in compensation to seven British couples who were duped into buying illegal homes.

A total of 94 properties were partly built in the district of Los Cabreras before construction work was halted on the orders of a judge in July 2006.

Expats were hit hard as many had paid a €3,000-deposit as well as a sum towards the purchase of a property, amounting to between €57,000 and €104,000.

The judgement by the Audiencia Provincial court, which was made public last week, upheld an appeal by the victims’ lawyers after an earlier sentence absolved the accused.

