Brit councillor in shock resignation

By Emma Randle

Arboleas council was thrown into turmoil this week after a leading British councillor stepped down as member of the governing team, saying he had “effectively been excluded” from council decisions.

Deputy mayor Roger Done, who has been a councillor for six years, posted his resignation letter on the Arboleas online forum on Monday (September 25), although a council spokesman said it had not been formally presented to the council.

Mr Done said it had become “increasingly difficult” to fulfil his role because many council decisions were taken “without the involvement of British councillors”.