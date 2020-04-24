Bodegas in Alicante

Seems to me that Bodegas Bocopa has been around forever! It’s one of those constants on which we can rely – there’s always a bottle of Bocopa nearby! In fact, though, the bodega is only just over 30 years old!

I was once invited to a Bocopa tasting hosted in the magnificent surroundings of Alicante’s Castle! They’d hired the whole place and invited the press, of course but also the glitterati of Alicante society – wall to wall posh frocks and suits! It was a great affair, and for me it was a chance to get to know their wines far better.

colin@colinharknessonwine.com Twitter @colinonwine

Facebook Colin Harkness www.colinharknessonwine.com