UK ministers warn it’s still too early to lift lockdown

MINISTERS have cautioned it is still too soon to begin lifting the coronavirus lockdown, after Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care undergoing treatment for the disease.

The Prime Minister’s condition remains “stable”, according to the latest bulletin from Downing Street issued on Tuesday evening.

He was said to be in “good spirits” in St Thomas’ Hospital in London where he is undergoing “close monitoring” after his condition worsened on Monday.

Mr Johnson had on Monday been due to oversee a three-week review of the lockdown rules – brought in last month to curb the spread of the disease.

However with the number of cases continuing to rise, health minister Edward Argar made clear now is not the time to start easing the restrictions.

