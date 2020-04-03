MORE than half of Britons believe the government’s enforcement of social distancing measures were taken too late, a poll has found.
In an address to the nation on March 23, Boris Johnson said people would only be allowed outside to buy food or medication, to exercise alone once a day or to travel to work if absolutely necessary, along with a ban on gatherings of more than two people.
However, in a poll of 1,072 people aged between 18 and 75, 56% indicated their belief that the measures were not put in place early enough.
UK lockdown ‘was too late’
