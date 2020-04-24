UK coronavirus figures still increasing

0
19
Number plate pixelated by PA picture desk. Key workers arrive at a testing station next to the Twickenham rugby stadium in south west London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Photo. The Health Secretary has pledged that the UK will carry out 100,000 tests for coronavirus every day by the end of this month. Picture date: Thursday April 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

THE UK deathtoll due to coronavirus surpasses 18,000, focus remains on the shortage of PPE and the long-term economic consequences the lockdown will have.
According to the data released on Wednesday, there have been 133,495 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with hosptial deaths reaching 18,100 (rising daily by between 700 to 800) this week.
Continuing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) are a “personal frustration” for the deputy chief medical officer, despite government claims that workplace safety remains a priority.It has been suggested that measures such as allowing workers to work side-by-side or facing away from one another is a “giant loophole” to allow businesses to keep operating.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.