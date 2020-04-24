THE UK deathtoll due to coronavirus surpasses 18,000, focus remains on the shortage of PPE and the long-term economic consequences the lockdown will have.
According to the data released on Wednesday, there have been 133,495 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with hosptial deaths reaching 18,100 (rising daily by between 700 to 800) this week.
Continuing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) are a “personal frustration” for the deputy chief medical officer, despite government claims that workplace safety remains a priority.It has been suggested that measures such as allowing workers to work side-by-side or facing away from one another is a “giant loophole” to allow businesses to keep operating.
UK coronavirus figures still increasing
THE UK deathtoll due to coronavirus surpasses 18,000, focus remains on the shortage of PPE and the long-term economic consequences the lockdown will have.