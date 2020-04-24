UK coronavirus figures still increasing

THE UK deathtoll due to coronavirus surpasses 18,000, focus remains on the shortage of PPE and the long-term economic consequences the lockdown will have.

According to the data released on Wednesday, there have been 133,495 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with hosptial deaths reaching 18,100 (rising daily by between 700 to 800) this week.

Continuing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) are a “personal frustration” for the deputy chief medical officer, despite government claims that workplace safety remains a priority.It has been suggested that measures such as allowing workers to work side-by-side or facing away from one another is a “giant loophole” to allow businesses to keep operating.

