Prince tests positive for Covid-19

By Jack Troughton

PRINCE Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at Balmoral, Clarence House announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince of Wales, 71, was displaying mild symptoms, said a spokesman, ‘but otherwise remains in good health’ – he added the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested but did not have the virus.

Both Prince Charles, first in line to the throne, and Camilla will spend the period of quarantine at Balmoral.

Clarence House said in line with government and medical advice, the prince and duchess would self-isolate at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing,” said the spokesman.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

