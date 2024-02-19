Help from the EU to combat illegal holiday lets

Revised EU legislation will help regional governments to issue fines for illegal holiday lets, according to Valencia’s tourism councillor Nuria Montes.

“This will allow each regional government to fine all the online platforms which are advertising properties that are not authorised and legal,” she said.

According to Sra Montes, it ‘gives us extra ammunition against the underground economy’.

