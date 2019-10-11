‘Brexit’s not a blame game’

DOWNING Street sources claimed German chancellor Angela Merkel had made clear that an agreement was now ‘overwhelmingly unlikely’.

Following a telephone call with Boris Johnson, she was said to have insisted the Irish must have a veto over Northern Ireland leaving the customs union.

The claims provoked a furious response from European Council president Donald Tusk who accused him of jeopardising the future security of the EU and the UK.

“Boris Johnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game,” he tweeted.

“At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?”

By Gavin Cordon, PA