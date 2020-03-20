All English football suspended until April 30

By Jamie Gardner, PA

PROFESSIONAL football in England will not resume until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association, along with the Women’s professional game, the Professional Footballers’ Association and the League Managers’ Association confirmed the extension to the suspension.

The governing bodies had originally agreed a suspension last Friday until early April.

The statement read: “We have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30.”

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper