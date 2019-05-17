11th century queen’s remains could have been found at Winchester

SCIENTISTS believe they may have discovered the remains of an 11th century queen of England in the “first royal mausoleum” discovered at Winchester Cathedral.

Scientists from the University of Bristol have been assessing 1,300 human bones from the Hampshire cathedral with the aim of matching the remains with the names of eight kings, two bishops and one queen whose names are on six mortuary chests.

The researchers believe that some of the remains may belong to Queen Emma of Normandy who died in 1052 in Winchester.

