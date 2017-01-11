Málaga’s night-time collectables market seeks stallholders

Málaga’s night-time vintage and collectables market, the Rastro Cultural Nocturno, is set to launch its 2017 edition, and is currently accepting applications from sellers seeking to operate a stall. However, those interested need to act fast, as the deadline for submissions is this Sunday, January 15.

The night-time market, the first of its kind in Málaga, was launched in 2014 and takes place from 7pm to midnight on the first Friday of each month at the city’s La Térmica cultural centre, in Avenida de los Guindos. The 2017 edition will kick off on February 3.

Sellers interested in operating one of the more than 40 stalls at the market should submit an application form on the La Térmica website (www.latermicamalaga.com).