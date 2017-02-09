Would you save Trump from burning?

This ‘ninot’ of Donald Trump is one of over 700 currently on show at the Museo Príncipe Felipe in Valencia that will be up to public vote to become this year’s Ninot Indultat (the one that doesn’t get burnt) in the traditional Fallas Nit del Foc on March 19.
Would you pardon him?
