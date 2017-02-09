Would you save Trump from burning?

GRA409. VALENCIA, 03/02/2017. La figura satírica del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump con un cartel diciendo "Tú te puedes quedar bombón de licor" se puede ver desde hoy en la exposición del Ninot albergada en el museo Principe Felipe. EFE/Kai Försterling

This ‘ninot’ of Donald Trump is one of over 700 currently on show at the Museo Príncipe Felipe in Valencia that will be up to public vote to become this year’s Ninot Indultat (the one that doesn’t get burnt) in the traditional Fallas Nit del Foc on March 19.

Would you pardon him?

