Wolf deaths raise alarm in Asturias

Four of the protected animals were killed during a three-week period

THERE have been calls for stronger action against poachers after the bodies of four wolves were found over three weeks in Asturias. The most recent, 10 days ago, was found hung over a road sign in Las Ubiñas natural park in the central area of the Cantabrian mountain range.

Two days earlier, two dead wolves were discovered under a car in a supermarket car park in Arriondas, while another was found on February 8 outside the town of Cangas de Onis. Conservationist organisations are demanding that the Guardia Civil and the prosecutor should instigate an investigation.