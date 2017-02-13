Two million signatures for cancer research boost

Father of Estepona girl who died of leukaemia spearheaded one of three petitions delivered to the Health Ministry

Signatures from the three petitions were delivered to the Health Ministry in Madrid (Photo: EFE)

The father of a five-year-old Estepona girl who died of leukaemia has collected over 640,000 signatures on a Change.org petition seeking a boost for cancer funding, which he has delivered to the Health Ministry in Madrid. Inocencio Alarcón was joined by the organisers of two other cancer-related petitions, with the three petitions totalling over two million signatures.

The one spearheaded by Sr Alarcón, whose daughter Paula died in 2014, calls for a checkbox to be added to Spanish income tax returns allowing people to designate that some of their money go to cancer research.

