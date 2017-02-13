Two million signatures for cancer research boost

Father of Estepona girl who died of leukaemia spearheaded one of three petitions delivered to the Health Ministry

The father of a five-year-old Estepona girl who died of leukaemia has collected over 640,000 signatures on a Change.org petition seeking a boost for cancer funding, which he has delivered to the Health Ministry in Madrid. Inocencio Alarcón was joined by the organisers of two other cancer-related petitions, with the three petitions totalling over two million signatures.

The one spearheaded by Sr Alarcón, whose daughter Paula died in 2014, calls for a checkbox to be added to Spanish income tax returns allowing people to designate that some of their money go to cancer research.