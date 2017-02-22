A THREE year old boy is critically ill in Denia hospital after being found floating face down in the swimming pool at his parents’ home in Benitachell on Tuesday.
The German toddler was discovered by his horrified parents, and was transferred by ambulance in a serious condition. The incident occurred on Urbanisation Los Molinos.
Toddler critically ill after near drowning incident
