Target: ship-shape for Easter

Costa towns are speeding up work to repair the damage caused by storms in January and make sure all is ship-shape for the Easter holiday.

Serios damage was caused to the ports of Calpe and Javea during the January storms, resulting in repair bills of €1.370.902 and €246.698.24 respectively. Work is also being completed on sea-fronts in Moraira and Benitachell, plus storm drain repairs in Benidorm

