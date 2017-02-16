Suspected Jihadist woman arrested

A SPANISH woman was arrested as a suspected jihadist on Wednesday at an apartment block in Alicante city, as part of a nationwide anti-terrorism operation by National Police.

In the raid officers found six mobile phones and a computer, which are being analysed, and an air-soft AK-7 rifle, two air shotguns and two katana swords, which were used for training purposes.

