Suspected Jihadist woman arrested

GRA268. VALENCIA, 15/02/2017.- Agentes de la Policía junto a la mujer detenida en Alicante, a la salida de su casa tras el registro realizado por su vinculación con el Dáesh, una española viuda de un combatiente yihadista que intentó viajar a la zona de conflicto sirio-iraquí con sus cuatro hijos menores. EFE/ Manuel Lorenzo

A SPANISH woman was arrested as a suspected jihadist on Wednesday at an apartment block in Alicante city, as part of a nationwide anti-terrorism operation by National Police.
In the raid officers found six mobile phones and a computer, which are being analysed, and an air-soft AK-7 rifle, two air shotguns and two katana swords, which were used for training purposes.

