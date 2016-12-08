AN increase in temperatures and the gradual disappearance of the clouds that covered most of the Costa Blanca at the start of the week finally dissipated in Benidorm on Wednesday – just in time for the Inmaculada bank holiday.
The change in the weather has triggered an increase in last-minute hotel bookings for this weekend, as revealed by hotel union Hosbec.
Summer in December
the weather has been unusually bad over the last two weeks lets hope Christmas see’s improvement